MobileCoin Hits Market Cap of $93.87 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $93.87 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

