Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 8523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $900.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
