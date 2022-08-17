Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $742.59 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

