Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

