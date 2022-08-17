Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

