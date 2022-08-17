Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

