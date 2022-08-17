Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vroom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vroom by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $3,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vroom by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 683,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 498,627 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. William Blair cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.