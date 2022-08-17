MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 4,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,071,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Trading Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,970,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.