MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 5.8% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. 4,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,280,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Insider Activity

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

