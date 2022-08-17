MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of MongoDB worth $275,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.86. 21,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,976. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.57 and its 200-day moving average is $336.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.