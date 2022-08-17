MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0547

MONK (MONK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. MONK has a market cap of $709,580.76 and $12,313.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

