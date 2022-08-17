Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 13,533 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

GPRE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,327. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

