Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $200,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HGV traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,795. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

