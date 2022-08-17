Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Independent Bank worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Point lifted their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,481 shares of company stock valued at $622,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,452. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

