Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

MXL stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,346. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

