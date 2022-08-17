Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of American States Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American States Water by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American States Water by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American States Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. 4,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,972. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

