Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 22,673 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 17,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,267. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

