Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 7,372 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after buying an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $7.87 on Wednesday, reaching $190.70. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,001. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Asbury Automotive Group

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

