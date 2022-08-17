Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,168 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 3.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Focus Financial Partners worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

