Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 64,445 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,445 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

