Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 64,445 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,445 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

