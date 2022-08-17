Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 598,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,949. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

