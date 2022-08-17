Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $8.74 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 176,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

CPK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.