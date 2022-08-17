Moonriver Price Reaches $15.09 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $15.09 or 0.00063645 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $75.94 million and $9.15 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,434,810 coins and its circulating supply is 5,030,998 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

