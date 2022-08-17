MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Activity

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $494.13. 1,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,698. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day moving average of $464.74. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

