MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $77.15. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

