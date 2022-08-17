MultiVAC Hits Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $415,668.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MultiVAC has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

