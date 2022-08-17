MurAll (PAINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MurAll (PAINT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $692,350.49 and approximately $97,524.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.