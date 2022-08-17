My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $596,730.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013410 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.