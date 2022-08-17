My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $596,730.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013410 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.