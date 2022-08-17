Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 17,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $800.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.