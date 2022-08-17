Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NATH stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan's Famous



Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

