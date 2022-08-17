National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $122.38 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.