Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

