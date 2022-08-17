Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.