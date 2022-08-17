Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 257,060 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
