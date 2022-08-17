Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 257,060 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

