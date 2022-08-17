Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 15,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 993,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 7.5 %

About Navitas Semiconductor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

