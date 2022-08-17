Nerve Finance (NRV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $344,224.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $370,431.55 and approximately $344,224.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.