Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 51,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,914. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.