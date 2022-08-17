Newport Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,345 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $102,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

