Newport Trust Co Has $160.62 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.50% of State Street worth $160,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,380. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

