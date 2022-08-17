Newport Trust Co Sells 114,725 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,725 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $397,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. 5,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,591. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

