Newport Trust Co Sells 23,693 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,693 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Unisys by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Unisys by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 2,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

UIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

