Newport Trust Co Sells 27,446 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,446 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.95% of Bank OZK worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

