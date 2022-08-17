Newport Trust Co Sells 7,624,326 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Co cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,624,326 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.