Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $16,453.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
