Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.