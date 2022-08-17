nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 9%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.84. 6,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 247,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

