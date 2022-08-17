nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 3,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

