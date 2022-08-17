NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 14th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.