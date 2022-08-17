Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $39,218.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,327.68 or 1.00033541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00025635 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

