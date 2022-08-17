Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.